102 emergency phone line down, public asked to call 100 line instead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 18, 2020 09:27
The phone and internet lines for the 102 emergency dispatch for the fire department fell on Monday morning, according to Maariv. The public is asked to call Israel Police's 100 dispatch in emergency situations instead until the issue is resolved.
