BREAKING NEWS

11 students and 2 teachers infected with coronavirus at Rehovot school

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 17:15
Some 11 students and two teachers from the same class were infected with the coronavirus at a school in Rehovot, Channel 13 reported Tuesday.
American Airlines restarts US commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 06:14 PM
Iran to resume gas flows to Iraq after agreement reached on unpaid bills
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 06:11 PM
UAE reports 'limited number' of cases of new coronavirus variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 05:38 PM
MK Yael Ron Ben-Moshe swears in taking Shelah's place
Schools to open for K through 4 including in red and orange cities
Coronavirus in the IDF: 552 soldiers infected, 6,670 in quarantine
Two indicted for racially motivated crime against Arabs
'Love wins,' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 05:08 PM
14 Hebrew University students and faculty test positive for coronavirus
Almost 16,000 Israelis register as unemployed in past day
Edelstein orders Health Ministry to abolish coronavirus hotels
Germany's GNA Biosolutions offers new quick coronavirus test
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 03:04 PM
Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 02:53 PM
Coronavirus commissioner: Lockdown could be shortened
Michal Cotler-Wunsh announces she won't be running with Blue and White
