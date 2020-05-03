11-year-old arrested for driving ATV with 7-year-old brother
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 3, 2020 08:39
An 11-year-old was arrested on Sunday morning after he was caught driving an auto terrain vehicle (ATV) with his seven-year-old brother on board, as well.The ATV was confiscated and the father of the children was called in for investigation.
