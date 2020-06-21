The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
11-year-old boy in Haifa attacked by wild pig, hospitalized

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 21, 2020 02:52
An 11-year-old boy in Haifa was hospitalized after being bitten by a wild pig at a city playground, Israel Hayom reported.
The boy's condition was mild, by he was hospitalized and treated for rabies.
Outdoor Trump rally abruptly canceled in Tulsa
School in Arad shuts down after confirmed COVID-19 case
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/20/2020 11:16 PM
IDF coronavirus infections rising at an alarming rate
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/20/2020 11:11 PM
Attorney-General Barr: Trump has fired US Attorney Berman, at his request
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 10:57 PM
French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 10:18 PM
Six members of Trump's campaign team test positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 09:50 PM
US CDC reports 2,215,618 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 09:17 PM
Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps to 1.79
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 08:52 PM
Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 08:31 PM
Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 08:29 PM
Sixteen test positive for COVID-19 in Jerusalem nursing home
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/20/2020 07:58 PM
German coronavirus outbreak at abattoir infects more than 1000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 07:55 PM
Israelis evacuated from Kinneret beaches due to wildfires
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/20/2020 05:05 PM
Leader of London BLM protests demands meeting with Johnson
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:51 PM
India reports record rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:48 PM
