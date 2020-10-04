The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
1,135 IDF servicemembers diagnosed with coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 19:34
The IDF reported that 1,135 servicemembers and civilian employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Additionally, about 10,867 servicemembers are being isolated at home.
