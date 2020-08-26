116 Israelis detained at Kiev airport, 12 deported back home – report

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

One hundred and sixteen Israeli citizens were detained by Ukrainian authorities at the Kiev airport, and some are due to be deported back home, ynet reported Wednesday.The Israelis, who landed on a Ukrainian Airlines flight, were questioned and delayed for several hours. Of the passengers, 12 were denied entry into the country, as they were unable to properly explain the purpose of their visit.The passengers are to be deported back to Israel.