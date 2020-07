Hebron is the epicenter of the virus in the West Bank. 6,494 cases of the virus have been recorded in the West Bank, with 404 new cases on Monday. 72 cases have been confirmed in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday night, a 51-year-old man and a 90-year-old man from Hebron and a 75-year-old man from Bani Naim in the south West Bank died due to the coronavirus.

A 12-day-old infant from the Palestinian town of Yatta near Hebron died due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the Palestinian death toll to 41 in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.