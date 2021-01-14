123,348 unemployed since start of Israel's 3rd coronavirus lockdown

Some 123, 348 have registered as unemployed since the beginning of Israel's third coronavirus lockdown with approximately 50% of registering as unemployed for the third time, Israel's employment service announced Thursday.Only 23% of those who registered as unemployed since the beginning of Israel's third lockdown are registering for the first time. Some 5,717 people registered as unemployed in the last day alone, and since lockdown restrictions were tightened, 63,422 people have registered as unemployed.