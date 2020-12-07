13-year-old falls, dies in Beit Shemesh after fence collapses

A 13-year-old in Beit Shemesh died of a head wound on Monday afternoon after an iron fence he was leaning on collapsed, leading him to fall approximately five meters to the ground.

He was evacuated in critical condition to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem, where doctors confirmed his death after intensive CPR attempts.

Discussing the incident, ZAKA Beit Shemesh commander Avraham Kap said "It hurts; just a week ago the young man celebrated a bar mitzvah."



According to data from the Beterem Child Safety organization, since 2015, some 34 children have died after falling from high places, including this boy. So far in 2020, three children have been killed by falling.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}