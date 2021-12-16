The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Detention of 14-year-old Sheikh Jarrah stabber extended

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 15:30
The 14-year-old Palestinian girl who stabbed a mother in Sheikh Jarrah last week has had her detention extended by five days ahead of an indictment set to be filed against her, Israeli media reported on Thursday. 
Missionaries kidnapped in October by Haitian gang released
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:41 PM
Melania Trump launches new NFT venture
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:19 PM
Rights groups report wave of abuses against Tigrayans in Ethiopia
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 04:28 PM
Man indicted for driving Damascus Gate stabber to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 04:19 PM
Lebanon's central bank to begin selling US dollars to commercial banks
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 04:10 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 64 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 02:12 PM
Russia floats idea of rapid security talks, new Biden-Putin call
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 01:22 PM
US ambassador meets with Ra'am head Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 12:53 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 741 new cases, 80 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 09:36 AM
Strong typhoon approaches Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:27 AM
Nine killed in private jet crash in Dominican Republic
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 03:22 AM
Biden nominates JFK's daughter Caroline to be ambassador to Australia
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 12:28 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Abha
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 10:10 PM
New York City bans natural gas in new buildings
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 10:03 PM
Stone-throwing attack leaves two lightly injured in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 09:30 PM
