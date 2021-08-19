The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

150,000 COVID vaccines given to Palestinian Authority from US

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2021 19:13
Some 150,000 Pfizer vaccines were transferred to the Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry, Walla News reported Thursday. The vaccines were a donation from the US and will be given to Palestinians in the West Bank. 
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,922 new cases, 5.5% of tests positive
MK Kariv released from hospital after COVID stay
Man arrested for indecent act on girl on bus to Jerusalem
Afghan footballer dies in fall from plane at Kabul - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 05:27 PM
Lebanese presidency: US to help Lebanon with electricity
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 04:44 PM
Russia offers aircraft to evacuate foreign citizens from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 03:52 PM
Biden says he, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 03:21 PM
PM Bennett wishes MK Kariv a quick recovery
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,856 new cases, 603 serious cases
Arab man stabbed in Jerusalem, possible terror attack by Jewish youth
Haiti earthquake: Death toll rises to 2,189
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 05:30 AM
35-year-old drowns to death at Ashkelon beach
Biden: US shouldn't wait for third shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 12:56 AM
Security council: Terror threat level drops at Egyptian beaches
Omer Bar Lev thanks Abbas for PA's aid in Jerusalem fires
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by