16-year-old indicted for murder of alleged sexual predator

A 16-year-old Israeli was indicted on Sunday for murder with 'exceptional brutality or cruelty' for the killing of 42-year-old alleged sexual predator Chaim Weismann.

Israel Police detectives arrived in Weismann's Netanya home after his body was discovered to find several stab wounds on his body. The investigators also noticed signs of an attempt to set fire to the house.

In the interrogation, the 16-year-old initially denied involvement in the murder. However, the teenager confessed to knowing the victim through the internet.

According to the teen, he was invited by Weismann to meet in his house and was attacked by him. The 16-year-old then argued the murder was done in self-defense.

Additionally, an east Jerusalem resident was arrested by Israel Police for committing severe sexual offenses against his granddaughter, Israel Police said on Sunday.