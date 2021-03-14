The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
17-year-old dead, 2 wounded in Brooklyn shooting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 14, 2021 06:31
A 17-year-old was killed and two others people were wounded after a gunman stepped out of a car in Brooklyn and shot them, the New York Post reported citing the NYPD.
The victim, Bryan Sanon, died at the scene, while the two wounded, aged 18 and 19, have been sent to Brookdale Hospital for treatment. 
The suspect remains at large and is still being pursued by the NYPD, according to the New York Post.
Coronavirus: US administered 105.7m. vaccine doses - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2021 01:56 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 76,178 new cases, 1,997 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2021 01:03 AM
27-year-old man dead following shooting in Tira
Italy announces plan to vaccinate at least 80% of population by September
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 08:49 PM
Jordanian FM criticizes Netanyahu for preventing visit by Crown Prince
Gantz: Chance Israel will go to fifth elections
Israeli stoned after driving into east Jerusalem neighborhood - report
Anti-Netanyahu protests demonstrate at dozens of locations in Israel
Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 04:17 PM
Four lightly injured in helicopter crash in northern Israel
Afghan government to attend US, Russia backed peace conferences
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 01:36 PM
Haifa man in his 50s stabbed, in moderate condition
Mexico's ruling political party ratifies candidate accused of rape
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 09:16 AM
S.Korea reports 3-week high 490 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 04:56 AM
Five Chinese companies pose threat to US national security - FCC
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 01:12 AM
