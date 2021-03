17-year-old dead, 2 wounded in Brooklyn shooting

The suspect remains at large and is still being pursued by the NYPD, according to the New York Post. The victim, Bryan Sanon, died at the scene, while the two wounded, aged 18 and 19, have been sent to Brookdale Hospital for treatment.The suspect remains at large and is still being pursued by the NYPD, according to the New York Post.

A 17-year-old was killed and two others people were wounded after a gunman stepped out of a car in Brooklyn and shot them, the New York Post reported citing the NYPD.