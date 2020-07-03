The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

19 Sikh pilgrims killed in Pakistan when train collides with van

By REUTERS  
JULY 3, 2020 15:37
At least 19 pilgrims of Pakistan's minority Sikh community were killed when a train collided with a passenger van in eastern Pakistan on Friday, officials said.
According to police, the dead, which include two children, were all residents of the western Pakistani city of Peshawar, home to most of Pakistan's nearly 40,000 Sikhs.
The accident occurred at an unmanned Railway crossing close to the city of Sheikhupura in Pakistan's largest province, Punjab, Pakistan Railways public relations official Quratulain told Reuters.
The 19 killed were all passengers seated in the van, travelling from the town of Nankana Sahib to Farooqabad - both sites revered by followers of Sikhism.
Sikhs revere Nankana Sahib, located near the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, which borders India, as the place their religion began and where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, was born in 1469.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed dismay at the accident in a message on Twitter.
As prime minister, Khan has overseen the construction of a special border crossing, called the "Kartarpur corridor", allowing Sikhs from India to visit holy sites in Pakistan, despite continued hostile relations between the two countries.
Khan also said Pakistan's railway safety would be reviewed. Pakistan's railways have witnessed a number of accidents over the last few years, including frequent collisions between vehicles and trains.
Last year, a fire in a train compartment killed more than 70 passengers.
"Investigations are underway to figure out negligence behind it," a district police officer Ghazi Salahuddin told Reuters.
Pakistan Railways also said an inquiry had been ordered. 
Turkish court convicts four rights activists on terrorism-related charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 03:35 PM
Knesset intern tests positive for the coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 03:24 PM
Haredi community uses coronavirus self-test kits to avoid quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 02:26 PM
UN says it is 'alarmed' at arrests in Hong Kong, concerned at 'vague' law
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 12:35 PM
Philippines reports 1,531 new coronavirus cases, record increase
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 12:33 PM
Teaching aide in several Jerusalem preschools tests positive for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 12:20 PM
No official US approach to quiz Prince Andrew over Epstein, UK PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 12:15 PM
Smotrich demands the dismissal of Ayman Odeh from Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 11:25 AM
Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 11:14 AM
England puts United States on 'red-list', will quarantine arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 11:09 AM
England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 11:08 AM
Nesher Mayor says city inspectors won't be enforcing new restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 09:19 AM
Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, imported from abroad
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 08:22 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.89 million, death toll at 520,066
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 08:20 AM
New coronavirus restrictions come into effect at 08:00
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 07:45 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by