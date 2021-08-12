19-year-old chained and severely beaten by her family

A 19-year-old girl was kept in chains and beaten by her parents and one of her brothers for having a romantic relationship, Israel Police revealed Thursday afternoon.

On July 30th, a civilian called the police to report that a beaten, barefoot girl ran into the street in front of his car, claiming she escaped her home.

Upon initial investigation at the hospital, the girl testified that she was hit by her family using a bat, steel rod, and electrical wires when they discovered she was in a relationship with a boy from the south of Israel.

She described that she was then chained by them to prevent her from leaving the home, said the police in a statement.

Police forces arrived at the home of the family and arrested the parents and several of her siblings. They are now detained and police intend to press criminal charges and request they remand in custody until trial.