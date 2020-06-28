Shomrim volunteers attend stabbing in Stamford Hill, London

We were called at 23:20hrs to reports of a stabbing near Clapton Common, E5. Officers attended and found two people suffering from injures. They have been taken to hospital. A man was arrested at the scene and taken to a nearby police station. A cordon remains in place. — Hackney Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSHackney) June 28, 2020

At least one man has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Clapton Common, in Stamford Hill, London.Early reports are conflicting: Shomrim Stamford Hill tweeted that one man had been hospitalized after being stabbed three times. Emergency aid was given by a Shomrim volunteer, while other volunteers located two suspects. They added that two men were arrested in connection to the stabbing, and a knife was also found.However, Hackney Police tweeted that two people had been injured, and one man arrested.This is a developing story.