Shomrim volunteers attend stabbing in Stamford Hill, London

Clapton Common #E5, Male stabbed following an altercation, @Shomrim volunteer gave emergency first aid to the victim who had 3 stab wounds, other @Shomrim volunteers located 2 suspects and a knife, 2 males arrested by @MPSHackney, cad 9724 27/06/2020 pic.twitter.com/rzYEibgChZ— Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) June 27, 2020
However, Hackney Police tweeted that two people had been injured, and one man arrested.
We were called at 23:20hrs to reports of a stabbing near Clapton Common, E5. Officers attended and found two people suffering from injures. They have been taken to hospital. A man was arrested at the scene and taken to a nearby police station. A cordon remains in place.— Hackney Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSHackney) June 28, 2020
This is a developing story.