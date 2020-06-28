The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shomrim volunteers attend stabbing in Stamford Hill, London

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 28, 2020 03:47
At least one man has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Clapton Common, in Stamford Hill, London.
Early reports are conflicting: Shomrim Stamford Hill tweeted that one man had been hospitalized after being stabbed three times. Emergency aid was given by a Shomrim volunteer, while other volunteers located two suspects. They added that two men were arrested in connection to the stabbing, and a knife was also found.

However, Hackney Police tweeted that two people had been injured, and one man arrested.

This is a developing story.
CDC: US coronavius cases rise to 2,459,472
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 02:48 AM
Kochav Ya'akov residents given all clear after alert over infiltration
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 02:13 AM
8 soccer fans arrested in Tel Aviv for rioting, 4 police injured
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 06/28/2020 01:45 AM
NORAD fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft off Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 12:12 AM
US coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million - Reuters tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 10:24 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 621 new cases in last day, death toll rises to 317
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 09:57 PM
Saudi Arabia says it forces three Iranian boats out of its waters
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 09:49 PM
Palestinian man dies of coronavirus - PA health officials
PA on annexation: We'll let Israel be responsible for security - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 09:26 PM
More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 08:27 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.86 million, death toll at 494,351
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 07:16 PM
UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases up 100 to 43,514
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 06:05 PM
Coronavirus: 19-year-old becomes Israel's youngest victim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 05:00 PM
Iran Quds force chief visits Syria, warns of US, Israel 'conspiracies'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 04:40 PM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad preparing response to annexation - Palestinian media
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 02:31 PM
