The bus was traveling in the West Azerbaijan province of Iran when the bus overturned near Naqadeh, killing two journalists and injuring 21 other passengers.

Mahshad Karimi, an ISNA correspondent, and Reyhaneh Yassini, an IRNA correspondent, were the two journalists killed in the accident, according to Fars.

