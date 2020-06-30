The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
2 Iraqi civilians killed after taking wreckage of coalition drone – report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2020 16:17
Two Iraqi civilians were killed in a drone strike by the international coalition forces in northern Iraq, according to Iraqi reports.

The civilians were killed after they took the wreckage of a coalition drone that had crashed in the area.
U.S. should consider sanctions on Russia, key Democrat says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 05:20 PM
Netflix to spend about $100 mln to support African-American communities
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 04:15 PM
WHO says 'we cannot let our guard down' after China pigs study
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 03:22 PM
PM Netanyahu meets with Avi Berkowitz, David Friedman
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/30/2020 02:36 PM
NSC: If coronavirus infection rates continue, skies won't open in August
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/30/2020 12:58 PM
UK COVID-19 death toll nears 55,000 including suspected cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 11:52 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally approaches 650,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 10:49 AM
China says it will retaliate against US actions on Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 10:31 AM
Saudi support for efforts to extend UN arms ban a 'bitter joke' - Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 10:12 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.3 million, death toll at 504,269
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 07:29 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 498 to 194,259
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 06:24 AM
Panama reports record 1,099 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 03:44 AM
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 in Beijing
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 03:43 AM
Mexico registers 3,805 new coronavirus cases, 473 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 03:41 AM
Kuzmir Hasidic Rebbe in critical condition after collapsing in Bnei Brak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/30/2020 01:56 AM
