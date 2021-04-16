Two brothers Shafa and Saleh Abu Hussein, residents of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, were shot dead by gunfire on Thursday night in the Palestinian Authority's northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, according to a Palestinian report, Maariv reported.Unknown individuals reportedly opened fire on them from a passing car, Kan reported. The two moved into Palestinian Authority territory following threats to Shafa's life after eight members of his family were murdered over control and drug trafficking.Attempts to eliminate him began about two years ago, and his immediate family members paid the price, Kan said.According to Kan, the mother of the two, Aida Abu Hussein, was murdered three months ago and their three uncles four months ago in the triple murder in Baqa al-Gharbiyye and Road 9.According to the report, shots were fired at their vehicle near a slaughterhouse in the city.