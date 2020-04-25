20-year-old severely injured in four wheeler accident
By MAARIV ONLINE
APRIL 25, 2020 18:20
A 20-year-old was severely injured after he lost control on a four wheeler and crashed into a tree in the Beit Keshet forest near Nof Galil. He was later hospitalized in the Rambam Hospital near Haifa.
