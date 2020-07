A 20-year-old hiker was found dead on Friday in Wadi Qelt in the West Bank. According to the police report, at around 1:00 p.m. officers received a report about the young woman.Police and paramedics rushed to the area and began searching for her, and she was eventually found by a rescue helicopter. Despite continued resuscitation efforts, paramedics were forced to declare her death. The women's identity is not yet known.Police are investigating the incident.