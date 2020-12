The tourists claimed that they were being kept in the airport due to a change in visa regulations forbidding them from entering. The regulations allowing Israelis to enter were reportedly suspended on Sunday evening. The entry issues reportedly began on Sunday, although the issue was resolved for four flights on Sunday.The Israelis will be allowed into the country after filling out an E-visa form. Before the change in regulations on Sunday evening, this was not required.

About 200 Israeli tourists were held up in the Dubai airport on Monday morning after landing in the United Arab Emirates, according to Channel 12 news.