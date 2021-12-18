7 arrested during right wing protest at Jerusalem gate

A demonstration against the recent series of terror attacks against Jews is ongoing at the Bridge of Strings near the entrance to Jerusalem. The protests have disrupted traffic in the area.

Seven people have been arrested for blocking the road as police have attempted to disperse the demonstrators.

