200 protesters call for justice over the death of Iyad el-Hallak

Some 200 protesters gathered on Wednesday evening in front of the Israel Police Department for Internal Investigations building in Jerusalem and called for justice for Iyad el-Hallak, the young autistic Palestinian who was shot to death three months ago by Border Police officers.The protest was organized by the Tag Meir organization, which targets instances of racism and hate crimes against minority groups in Israel. Tag Meir chairman Gadi Gvaryahu said during the protest that "this protest is about a shared discussion of humanity and compassion. In this demonstration we ask that a 10-year-old girl leaving her house with a pair of scissors may return home safely. We demand that a deaf person crossing a border checkpoint doesn't get shot."In this demonstration we demand that a young person like Iyad el-Hallak, who was afraid of cats and butterflies and never hurt a living soul - will reach his home safely and not get shot to death. We demand to know why it's taking so long to tell the el-Hallak family what happened on that Saturday morning of May 30, 2020," Gvaryahu said.