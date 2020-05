The administration of the school claimed that they had received a permit from the Israel Police commander of Hadera to return to operation. Israel Police denied the claim.

Hadera Mayor Zvi Gendelman demanded on Monday that the Health Ministry intervene in the issue, amid fears that a large outbreak in the yeshiva that could spread to the rest of the city.

About 200 students of the Knesset Yitzhak Yeshiva in Hadera, part of the Peleg Yerushalmi haredi sect, returned to studies last week before schools were allowed to reopen, according to KAN News. Two of the students have been confirmed as infected with the coronavirus and were sent home.