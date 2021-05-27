The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
22-year-old El'ad resident arrested for rape of 15-year-old girl

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2021 08:46
A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday on the suspicion he raped a 15-year-old girl, Israel media reported.
The man, a resident of El’ad, is also suspected of additional sexual offenses against the girl and his arrest was extended to Sunday.
