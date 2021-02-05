The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
22-year-old indicted for setting a bus on fire in Bnei Brak riots

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 5, 2021 13:06
Mordechai David, 22, was indicted by the Tel Aviv District Attorney's office on Friday for lighting the carton box that led to an entire bus burning down in Bnei Brak during the riots last week, Israeli news sources reported on Friday morning.
The public bus of the Afikim company got caught in the protests. Once the bus was forcibly emptied from passengers and bus driver, a few rioters tried to light it up, but their attempts were thwarted by various passerby. Violent riots continued late into the night in Bnei Brak against the background of police enforcement of coronavirus regulations in the ultra-Orthodox city. (Credit: EXTREMIST ULTRA-ORTHODOX PROTESTORS GROUP)Violent riots continued late into the night in Bnei Brak against the background of police enforcement of coronavirus regulations in the ultra-Orthodox city. (Credit: EXTREMIST ULTRA-ORTHODOX PROTESTORS GROUP)
Since that was unsuccessful, David was called on by the rioters to gather carton boxes. They were piled near the front door of the bus.
Then, David lit a box and placed it on the drivers seat, scorching the entire structure with the help of another rioter who placed burning cartons on passenger seats, Walla noted.
"This is a legitimate terrorist attack," the bus driver told Walla, "I don't understand why it is happening in our country."
