231 naval mines destroyed by Saudi coalition

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Tuesday night that it had destroyed 231 naval mines that were endangering commercial ships and oil tankers, according to Arabic-language media.

The coalition also condemned "the escalation and hostile behavior of the Houthi militia by deploying 11 naval mines indiscriminately," according to Al-Arabiya.

On Monday morning, the coalition warned that there were indications of an imminent danger to navigation and global trade in the southern Red Sea, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition added on Monday that it had monitored "hostile movements and the activity of the [Houthi] militia using booby-trapped boats" and was taking "operational measures" to neutralize the maritime threat and ensure freedom of navigation.