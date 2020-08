cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

A 25-year-old resident of Kfar Qasem, in northern Israel, died of a gunshot wound on Friday night, Israel police reported.According to the report, the man was taken to a clinic in Kfar Qasem, before being transferred to Beilinson Hospital, where doctors were unable to save him. An investigation has been opened into the incident by Israel Police.