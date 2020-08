cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Saturday evening that 254 IDF servicemembers and civilian employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus. All of them are reported to be in light condition.Additionally, as of Thursday, 3,433 servicemembers are in home isolation