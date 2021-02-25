26-year-old with COVID-19 dies suddenly in his home

A 26-year-old man from Jerusalem died Thursday morning. He was infected with COVID-19.

The man, a resident of the Ras al-Amud neighborhood, collapsed at his home and was evacuated via Magen David Adom to the emergency room at Hadassah -University Medical Center, the hospital said.

MDA and medical personnel at the hospital made every attempt to resuscitate him, a statement by the hospital said.

“At the hospital it was learned that he and his whole family were in isolation,” the hospital said. “An immediate coronavirus test was performed and he was found positive.”

The family told the hospital he had no underlying medical conditions. He was also not vaccinated.

The cause of death is being further investigated.

The news of his death comes against the backdrop of new data from the Health Ministry that showed that the reproduction rate (the “R” or number of people one person infects) is on the rise. According to the most recent report, the R is now 0.93, up from 0.9 the day before and around 0.79 at the beginning of the week.

At the same time, 38 children under the age of 18 are reportedly in the hospital, including several in serious condition, as well as nearly 50 pregnant women.