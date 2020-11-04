2,600 checked, 462 approved to make Aliyah from Ethiopia

Chair of the Immigration Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee David Bitan announced on Wednesday that of the 7,000 people on the waiting list to make Aliyah from Ethiopia, 2,600 have been checked and 462 have been approved to make Aliyah.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com