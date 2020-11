Some 27 IDF soldiers in basic training were sent on a march despite having symptoms for coronavirus and later testing positive for the virus, Walla News reported, citing the parents of the trainees.Soldiers who were experiencing symptoms of the virus reported the symptoms to their commanders who had them tested for the virus, but sent them on a training march before receiving test results. When the results came in, they showed that 27 of the 50 soldier company were infected with the virus.