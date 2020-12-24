The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
28 suspects arrested for disturbing peace at police HQ protest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 08:08
Some 28 people were stopped for questioning about disturbing the peace during demonstrations in which dozens of protestors clashed with police at the national headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem on Wednesday night.
Two police officers were lightly wounded and five police cars were damaged during clashes with the protestors. The demonstrators were largely made up of members of the Hilltop Youth, an extreme national-religious youth movement known for establishing outposts in the West Bank. They were protesting police mismanagement after one member of the youth movement died while being chased down by police.
