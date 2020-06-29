299 new coronavirus patients in Israel in past 24 hours, fewer tests used

299 new patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry, Israeli media reported on Sunday evening.The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel has risen to 318, while the number of patients in serious condition has been reduced to 39, 22 of whom are ventilated. The number of coronavirus tests used on Sunday decreased to 8,572 from 10,488 tests used the day before.Ashdod has seen a rise in infections, with 29 new cases and a total of 589 active cases on Sunday evening.