3 new Bedouin towns approved for Negev

Three new Bedouin towns were approved by the government for the Negev in southern Israel on Wednesday.

"A very important decision. For us, the consent of the residents in those localities was a necessary condition for bringing the issue to a government decision," said Ra'am MK and Knesset Interior Committee chairman Waleed Taha in response to the decision. "It is important to provide hope to the Arab residents of the Negev by investing in infrastructure and improving the standard of living."

Last week it was announced that the town of Maghar, where Ra'am head Mansour Abbas lives, will turn into a city.