30 cases of South African COVID-19 variant found in Israel so far

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 27, 2021 16:41
 So far, 30 cases were found of the South African variant of the novel coronavirus in Israel, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday afternoon.
These include three new cases discovered on Wednesday.


