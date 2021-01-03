Seven more Israelis test positive for new British COVID-19 variant

Out of 96 coronavirus tests searching for the new and far more aggressive British COVID-19 variant, seven came out positive in the regions of Givat Zeev, Jerusalem and Bnei Brak on Sunday, bringing the altogether number of Israelis who have so far tested positive for the variant to 30.The new variant of coronavirus is known for being far more easily transmissible, making it spread farther and faster. Another 300 samples are currently being tested for the new variant and have not yet received results.