30-year-old found shot dead in Negev, third murder in 24 hours

A 30-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday after being shot near the Ramat Hovav junction in the Negev, Israel Police said.

The incident is the third murder within one day, all within the Arab-Israeli sector.

On Tuesday morning, a car rammed into a police volunteer who died from his wounds. Another policeman was injured in the incident.

On Monday, a man was killed and five were injured at a shooting during a wedding in Taibe. Police announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had arrested a 22-year-old suspect who was hiding in a deserted building in the town.