30-year-old man shot in Kfar Saba in moderate condition
By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2021 02:49
Updated: DECEMBER 3, 2021 02:50
A 30-year-old man from Qalqilya was shot in the industrial area of Kfar Saba. His condition is moderate, according to medical sources. Police opened an investigation and forensic investigators have begun conducting searches at the scene.
