A 30-year-old woman was found unconscious in her Holon apartment and was later pronounced dead, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported on Tuesday. Police suspect the woman was stabbed repeatedly by her husband, Kan 11 reported. The man fled the scene and police officers are searching for him.Domestic violence has increased in Israel in the last few weeks due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus and the many hours families are now forced to stay indoors with one another.