A 30-year-old woman has died of her wounds following a traffic collision near the town of Maghar in northern Israel on Wednesday morning, ZAKA reported.Paramedics pronounced her death at the scene of the accident and provided emergency treatment to the other people involved in the car crash.A 21-year-old was moderately injured as well and was evacuated to a nearby hospital by helicopter where he will receive medical treatment for injuries to his abdomen and limbs.