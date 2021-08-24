The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

300 ultra-Orthodox Jews block Bar-Ilan junction to protest light rail

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 24, 2021 21:39
Around 300 ultra-Orthodox (haredi) Jews have gathered by the Bar-Ilan junction in Jerusalem, blocking the road in the process, to protest the construction of the light rail, Ynet reported.
The protesters referred to the construction of the train as a "decree of expulsion and annihilation against Jerusalem's haredim."
The protest eventually saw the deployment of Border Police. According to a police statement, one Border Police officer was pepper-sprayed by a protester and lightly injured.
Police have so far arrested four protesters.
Israel Police investigate death of 3-year-old stranded in car
Israel Police arrest driving tutor for sexually harassing students
Biden decides not to extend Aug. 31 pull-out from Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 07:37 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Minister Hamed Amar tests positive
Putin says Russia will not deploy its army in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 06:56 PM
Fires break out in West Bank, Netanya area 
Buses to Jerusalem's Western Wall to run through the night for Slichot
Bennett's flight delayed due to El Al employees protesting at airport
Hamas vows to stop launching incendiary balloons Egypt talks - report
Molotov cocktails light W. Bank town fence on fire
COVID: US donates 500,000 Moderna vaccine doses to Palestinians
US, coalition flights evacuated 21,600 people from Kabul since Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 02:50 PM
Israelis 30 and older can get the COVID booster starting today
German chancellor to sit in on cabinet meeting on Sunday
Senior WHO official says agency only has supplies in Afghanistan for a w
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 01:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by