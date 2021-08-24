300 ultra-Orthodox Jews block Bar-Ilan junction to protest light rail

Around 300 ultra-Orthodox (haredi) Jews have gathered by the Bar-Ilan junction in Jerusalem, blocking the road in the process, to protest the construction of the light rail, Ynet reported.

The protesters referred to the construction of the train as a "decree of expulsion and annihilation against Jerusalem's haredim."



The protest eventually saw the deployment of Border Police. According to a police statement, one Border Police officer was pepper-sprayed by a protester and lightly injured.

Police have so far arrested four protesters.