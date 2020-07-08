316 active cases of coronavirus in IDF

The IDF announced on Wednesday night that 316 soldiers are currently positive for coronavirus.Altogether, 562 soldiers have tested positive for coronavirus, out of which 246 have either healed or been released from service.
