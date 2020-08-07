322 IDF soldiers and civilian employees diagnosed with coronavirus

As of Friday, 322 IDF soldiers and civilian employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday evening. All but one, who is in critical condition, are experiencing light symptoms.
