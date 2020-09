The victim's name is Rashed Dawikat, a 33 year-old from Jaffa, who had a criminal record, according to Kan.

The incident took place at HaRav Rubinstein street in the city.

The victim was evacuated by paramedics to the Wolfson Medical Center, where doctors pronounced his death.

Dawikat was involved with other known criminals in the city, and the police estimates that he was shot as part of a premeditated assassination.

No suspects have been comprehended by police.

