34,500 tourist visits to Israel in September

There were 34,500 tourist entries into Israel last month, the Tourism Ministry said Wednesday. That’s 128% higher than the number of visits in September 2020, when the country was locked up due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 91.5% less than the 405,000 visitors during the holiday season in 2019, before the pandemic began.



The Tourism Ministry is working on an outline to allow individual vaccinated tourists who are not traveling in groups to visit Israel from the beginning of November, in order to rehabilitate the tourism industry and to ensure that the hundreds of thousands of people working in the industry can earn a living.