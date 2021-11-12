$3.5 billion of Iran's frozen resources released - report

Over $3.5 billion of Iran's blocked resources have been released by one of the countries holding them, according to a tweet published by Ali Naderi, the managing director of Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), on Friday.

Naderi added that a "significant portion" of the now unblocked resources were entering Iran's trade cycle. The IRNA CEO did not specify which country had released the resources.

US sanctions have led to billions of dollars in Iranian assets being frozen in a number of countries.

Naderi was appointed as the managing director of IRNA in October by Iranian Culture Minister Mohammed Mahdi Esmaili. Esmaili became culture minister as part of the new government headed by President Ebrahim Raisi.