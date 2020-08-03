The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
352 IDF soldiers positive for coronavirus, 3,684 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 3, 2020 21:33
The number of IDF soldiers who have been diagnosed with coronavirus stands at 352 patients, the IDF spokesperson reported on Monday.
The number of soldiers in isolation is 3,684.
