Four Border Police officers injured while arresting rioters

Around four Border Police officers were lightly injured after they were confronted by riots in the Shuafat neighborhood of east Jerusalem on Sunday night.
The rioters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Border Police officers who had entered the neighborhood for operational purposes. The officers worked to disperse the disturbance and arrested two suspects for taking part in the riots.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com